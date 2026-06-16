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Boty Nike Ava X pro větší děti - Chalk/Bílá/Hot Lava/Černá

Nike Ava X

Boty pro větší děti

94,99 €
Chalk/Bílá/Hot Lava/Černá
Černá/Anthracite/Dark Grey/Smoke Grey
Summit White/Bílá/Dark Grey/Černá
Bílá/Pink Foam/Pink Rise/Černá
Dark Smoke Grey/Černá/Smoke Grey/Green Strike
Vyber velikostPrůvodce velikostmi

S botami Nike Ava X posouváme boty do budoucnosti. Jejich elegantní tvar připomíná vesmírnou loď a texturovaný svršek ze síťoviny je prodyšný a podobá se mimozemské kůži, která se přizpůsobí tvaru nohy. Pěnová mezipodešev přináší celodenní oporu a zároveň je tak lehká, že skoro zapomeneš, že máš boty na nohou.


  • Zobrazená barva: Chalk/Bílá/Hot Lava/Černá
  • Styl: IM5371-100

Nike Ava X

94,99 €

S botami Nike Ava X posouváme boty do budoucnosti. Jejich elegantní tvar připomíná vesmírnou loď a texturovaný svršek ze síťoviny je prodyšný a podobá se mimozemské kůži, která se přizpůsobí tvaru nohy. Pěnová mezipodešev přináší celodenní oporu a zároveň je tak lehká, že skoro zapomeneš, že máš boty na nohou.

Výhody

  • Mimořádně lehký svršek s futuristickým střihem dodá tvému outfitu vesmírný šmrnc.
  • Vylepšená podrážka má ještě lepší trakci připravenou na dobrodružství.
  • Poutka na patě usnadňují obouvání a zouvání během okamžiku.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Klasické tkaničky
  • Nízký lem
  • Zobrazená barva: Chalk/Bílá/Hot Lava/Černá
  • Styl: IM5371-100

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Recenze (24)

Hvězdičky: 4.6

  • Versatile and lightweight show with great support

    DanP

    These shoes fit true to size and provided so much support and breathability for my son’s feet. The fabric on the top part of the shoe is thin but strong and has multiple holes by the toes for extra airflow. The heel has so much support from the bottom of the shoe, about 1.5 inches of sole. The design is sleek and eye catching and the bottom of the sole has a lot of grip so you don’t slip. The fabric is very durable and high quality. It can take a beating during a workout and still hold together like new. His favorite part of the design is how the two colors of the sneaker are blended together and it goes from black at the heel to white by the toes. There’s nothing he would change, this is a fantastic shoe.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Clean and Swift!

    kristyt

    Absolutely love these shoes! They are a crisp white, and although I was afraid that they would get dirty easily, the dirt comes right off. They fit perfectly, and feel like I am walking on clouds. Easily the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn! They may not make me faster, but I do get a lot of attention wearing them so I won't complain. Super cute and my new favorites.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike Ava X

    AMG

    My kiddo loved these. Cushiony inside and got the tween approval of "these are really cool looking mom". They ran a little big on my kiddo, but not enough to size down.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Boty Nike Ava X pro větší děti

Nike Ava X

94,99 €

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