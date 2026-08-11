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Boty Nike Ava Rover pro větší děti - Černá/Černá/Sequoia/Anthracite

Nike Ava Rover

Bota pro větší děti

Sleva 30
Vyber velikostPrůvodce velikostmi

Funkční inovace, která zvládne tempo města. Boty Nike Ava Rover s vrstvenou mezipodešví ReactX a mimořádně lehkou podrážkou, kterou jsme navrhli s ohledem na městské ulice, pozvednou tvůj každodenní styl. Navíc mají elegantní a prodyšný svršek, který skvěle sedí a stejně skvěle vypadá.


  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Černá/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Styl: HF6331-001

Nike Ava Rover

Sleva 30

Funkční inovace, která zvládne tempo města. Boty Nike Ava Rover s vrstvenou mezipodešví ReactX a mimořádně lehkou podrážkou, kterou jsme navrhli s ohledem na městské ulice, pozvednou tvůj každodenní styl. Navíc mají elegantní a prodyšný svršek, který skvěle sedí a stejně skvěle vypadá.

Dokonale sedí

Lehké svršky pevně obepínají obsázky, takže boty nabízí i spolehlivou fixaci. Děrovaný svršek boty je prodyšný.

Nová úroveň tlumení

Nadměrná mezipodešev, která je vyrobená z vysoce funkční pěny ReactX, se stará o mimořádně pohodlné tlumení.

Propracovaná trakce

Tenká vrstva gumy na podrážce zabírá přesně tam, kde to potřebuješ, a udržuje botu lehkou a pružnou.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Klasické tkaničky
  • Poutko na patě
  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Černá/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Styl: HF6331-001

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Recenze (33)

Hvězdičky: 4.8

  • Good for wider feet

    WhaleStar

    A lot of the more popular styles were too narrow for my son’s feet. I don’t think my son’s feet is particularly wide but he seems to have a hard time with Nike’s fit. He spotted this one in store and liked how it looked. It is spacious at the widest point of the feet and requires no break-in. The sole is thick and well cushioned. Since we have the same feet size, I tried it on as well and can attest it’s definitely roomier and comfortable. I’m just happy he’s happy with his new shoes.

  • good shoes and fit

    caps

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] my kids liked the shoes alot. good style, fit, and price point.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great show

    KingNoMoney23

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My kid loves these shoes. Very cushioned and feel good and comfortable

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Boty Nike Ava Rover pro větší děti

Nike Ava Rover

Sleva 30

Dolaď si styl

Item 3 of 46

Pro ty, co se hýbou jinak

Model Nike Ava Rover jsme si vypůjčili z běžeckých bot Nike. Vyniká měkkou a pružnou pěnou ReactX, která dětem pomáhá zvládnout celý den v pohybu.

Lehkost a dobrá trakce

Lehká gumová podrážka dobře přilne k povrchu, takže dětem poskytuje stabilitu na kluzkých chodnících i při ostrých změnách směru. Je pružná, navržená pro pohyb a připravená zvládnout každou dětskou aktivitu.

Dokonale padnoucí střih

Fixace nohy pomáhá dětem zůstat pevně na nohou, ať už je čeká cokoli. Kličky, otočky a změny směru? Sem s nimi.