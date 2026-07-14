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Boty Air Jordan 6 Retro „Infrared Salesman“ pro větší děti - Černá/Light Crimson

Air Jordan 6 Retro „Infrared Salesman“

Boty pro větší děti

149,99 €
Vyber velikostPrůvodce velikostmi

Tajemná „Reverse Infrared“ se konečně vrací z historie na scénu – oslavit 35. výročí modelu AJ6. Tohle barevné provedení, dřív známé jako „Infrared Salesman Sample“ z katalogu vzorků z roku '99, obrací klasiku Jordan vzhůru nohama svými obrácenými detaily na mezipodešvi a výrazným logem v odstínu Light Crimson na patě.


  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Light Crimson
  • Styl: IQ1275-001

Air Jordan 6 Retro „Infrared Salesman“

149,99 €

Tajemná „Reverse Infrared“ se konečně vrací z historie na scénu – oslavit 35. výročí modelu AJ6. Tohle barevné provedení, dřív známé jako „Infrared Salesman Sample“ z katalogu vzorků z roku '99, obrací klasiku Jordan vzhůru nohama svými obrácenými detaily na mezipodešvi a výrazným logem v odstínu Light Crimson na patě.

Výhody

  • Technologie Nike Air tlumí nárazy a každý krok.
  • Podrážka z odolné gumy neklouže a je odolná.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Light Crimson
  • Styl: IQ1275-001

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Recenze (16)

Hvězdičky: 5

  • Sneaker

    Sneaker

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Shoe Review I’m very happy with these shoes. They’re comfortable right out of the box and provide great support, even after wearing them for several hours. They fit true to size, the material feels durable, and they have a clean, stylish look that goes well with both casual and work outfits. The grip is good, and they’ve held up well with daily use. Overall, I would definitely recommend these shoes to anyone looking for comfort, quality, and value.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Comfortable and stylish!

    Lady E

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Purchased with a gift card from bday and such a good buy!

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Retro Infrared Salesman 6s

    Mae Mae

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love these shoes!! You could wear them with any style clothing! Very comfortable! Highly recommend.

    Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků, případně výměnou za slevu.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Boty Air Jordan 6 Retro „Infrared Salesman“ pro větší děti

Air Jordan 6 Retro „Infrared Salesman“

149,99 €

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