 
obrázek 1 ze 10
Basketbalové boty Book 2 „Tigers“ - Midnight Navy/Bílá/Midnight Navy

Book 2 „Tigers“

Basketbalové boty

159,99 €
Vyber velikostPrůvodce velikostmi

Devin Booker reprezentuje The Mitten výrazně a s hrdostí. Tahle speciální edice Book 2 vzdává hold jeho domovskému státu. Pyšní se ikonickým starým anglickým písmenem D, které pozná každý baseballový fanoušek a které symbolizuje sílu a houževnatost, jež ztělesňuje 313.


  • Zobrazená barva: Midnight Navy/Bílá/Midnight Navy
  • Styl: IM4667-400

Book 2 „Tigers“

159,99 €

Devin Booker reprezentuje The Mitten výrazně a s hrdostí. Tahle speciální edice Book 2 vzdává hold jeho domovskému státu. Pyšní se ikonickým starým anglickým písmenem D, které pozná každý baseballový fanoušek a které symbolizuje sílu a houževnatost, jež ztělesňuje 313.

Technologie? Zoom. Rychlost? Vžum!

Jednotku Air Zoom jsme přesunuli z paty do přední části boty, aby byla bota nižší a citlivější. Modernizovaný stromečkový vzor podrážky se inspiroval Bookovou láskou k modelu Air Force 1 a vychází z tradičních kruhových basketových vzorů, které se osvědčily kvůli své trakci a odolnosti.

Odlehčený svršek

Svršek je vyroben z lehkého a odolného syntetického materiálu, který se přizpůsobí noze. Udrží tebe i Booka svěží až do konce čtvrté čtvrtiny i dlouho po ní.

Přiléhavý střih

Systém popruhů ve střední části chodidla drží všechno na svém místě. Příjemně a pohodlně. Rychlé změny směru a náhlé výpady a otočky, které jsou Bookovi vlastní? Žádný problém.

Podrobnosti o produktu

  • Zobrazená barva: Midnight Navy/Bílá/Midnight Navy
  • Styl: IM4667-400

Doprava a vrácení zboží

Standardní doručení stojí pro 5 EUR pro členy Nike u objednávek do 50 EUR a pro ostatní u objednávek do 99 EUR.

Vrácení do 30 dnů zdarma, platí určité výjimky.

Recenze (4)

Hvězdičky: 5

  • MLB collab. Superior!

    Erice15427a59e2d4fcdaa8b251b5aec1d17

    If you love Navy these are so beautiful. The D , mlb collab is awesome. And if I’m lost in Detroit there’s maps of downtown on the inserts ,They are very reflective also, idk how these aren’t going for $300 on stock x lol. I was afraid of going true to size but got 11 and after a few hours it’s the best fit instead of going up half size and possible slippage could occur. 10/10 with these. I’m a fan because you can hoop in these or go out in them. Clean classic look from Book!

  • Best Book 2 made

    Georgek435690584

    Nike made these right the fit the comfortability the look the color is on point and the Old English D 👌 perfect Book 2

  • Love these shoes!

    Shane506981357

    Love these shoes the way they look the attention to detail when it comes to my home city where I grew up! They come with different laces! These are for sure my new Tigers 🐅 game day shoes for the rest of my life! They are very comfortable, made very well.

Basketbalové boty Book 2 „Tigers“

Book 2 „Tigers“

159,99 €

Dokonalá kontrola nad hřištěm a rychlost v přední části boty. Hraj vlastním tempem, které je typické pro Booka.

Výhoda

Rychlé reakce

Pocit jako na hřišti

Nízko na zemi

Navržená na

Zrychlení i zpomalení

Střih

Přiléhavý

Technické parametry

Hmotnost boty

Zhruba 450 g (pánská velikost 43)

Rozdíl mezi patou a špičkou

Zhruba 6 mm

Co je nového?

    • Jednotka Air Zoom se přesouvá z paty na špičku pro lepší odezvu.
    • Lehký svršek a nízkoprofilový design zvyšují cit chodidla pro palubovku.
    • Systém šněrování ve střední části bezpečně obepíná nohu.
    • Pěna Cushlon 3.0 a měkká svrchní vrstva stélky zajišťují měkké a stabilní tlumení.
    • Prosvítající, trakční stromečkový vzor pomáhá při změnách směru a zrychlení.

Dokonale funkční prvky

  • Kontrola rychlosti

    Jednotku Air Zoom jsme přesunuli z paty do přední části boty, aby ti dodala extra turbo sílu. Prosvišti kolem obránců jako blesk.

  • Rychlost při kontaktu s míčem

    Vylepšený systém popruhů ve střední části chodidla v kombinaci s lisovaným svrškem se stará o vyšší stabilitu při výpadech a otočkách.

  • Hraj v tempu

    Lehčí svršek ve srovnání s modelem Book 1 a pocit, že jsi blíž k povrchu hřiště. Udrž stabilitu a rovnováhu při změnách směru a odskocích.

Tajemství designu

Devin Booker

„Nejdůležitější pro mě je, že cítím hřiště pod nohama a jsem níž u země.“

Devin Booker

Rozehrávač, Phoenix Suns

Dolaď si styl

Item 3 of 6