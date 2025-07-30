Nike Woven Clothing

Trousers & TightsShorts
Gender 
(0)
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Collections 
(0)
Features 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Insulation Type 
(0)
Fleece 
(0)
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
€37.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Repel Running Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Repel Running Jacket
€79.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€49.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Woven Flow Shorts
€39.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Golf Trousers
Jordan Sport
Men's Golf Trousers
€99.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€44.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Woven Track Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Men's Woven Track Jacket
€84.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
€39.99
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Nike Storm-FIT Swift Women's Running Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Women's Running Jacket
€139.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
€59.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
€59.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€49.99
NikeCourt Slam Ace
NikeCourt Slam Ace Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Slam Ace
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
€74.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€37.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€44.99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Versatile Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Versatile Jacket
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Shorts
€37.99
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Women's Mid-Rise Slim Knit Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Women's Mid-Rise Slim Knit Trousers
€64.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
€34.99
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
€44.99
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's UV Hiking Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG
Men's UV Hiking Trousers
€114.99
NOCTA
NOCTA Northstar Nylon Tracksuit Jacket
Sustainable Materials
NOCTA
Northstar Nylon Tracksuit Jacket
€134.99
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Woven Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
Men's Woven Shorts
€39.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€74.99

Woven clothes: ready for any weather

Whether you're looking for everyday outerwear or workout essentials, our woven clothing is made to keep you comfortable. Discover classic puffers featuring Nike Therma-FIT technology. These styles help manage your body's natural heat, keeping you warm and protected. You'll also find jackets and coats featuring Storm-FIT technology—a perfect match for harsh weather. Want extra flexibility? A gilet makes layering easy while keeping your arms free. Meanwhile, our parka jackets come with woven outer shells that feel lightweight without sacrificing durability.


From the pitch to the course, our woven clothing keeps up with your favourite sports. Expect relaxed golf trousers featuring four-way stretch-knit fabric that lets you take your swing with confidence. Want to show your support for your team? Our lightweight football jackets help you stay cool and composed, whether you're watching or taking part. Working hard in the gym? You'll find shorts made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from the skin and disperses it across the fabric so it can evaporate quickly, helping you stay fresh and dry. Meanwhile, cotton styles combine durability with just the right amount of stretch.


We believe movement should feel easy. That's why we've created Nike woven clothes with elasticated waistbands that flex with you. Plus, look out for brief-lined running shorts for a simple all-in-one solution. Mesh on the lower side panels helps you stay cool, while side vents make every stride effortless.


Nike’s Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose woven clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we’ve made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.