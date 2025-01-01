  1. Clothing
Summer Shorts(84)

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
Bestseller
€29.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
€44.99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Bestseller
€29.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Shorts
Bestseller
€49.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
€24.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
€29.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Bestseller
€39.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
€49.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
Recycled Materials
€34.99
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Nike Dri-FIT Strike Older Kids' Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
€32.99
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
€39.99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
€34.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
€49.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Football Shorts
Bestseller
€17.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
€27.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
€59.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
€37.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
€59.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
€37.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Shorts
€69.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
€69.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
€39.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
€34.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
€34.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts
€39.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
€74.99
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Women's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
€69.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Cargo Shorts
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens Women's High-Waisted 23cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
€49.99
Jordan Sport Leak Protection: Period
Jordan Sport Leak Protection: Period Women's Shorts
Recycled Materials
€49.99
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
€39.99
Nike Trail Second Sunrise
Nike Trail Second Sunrise Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
€74.99
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
€39.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
€37.99
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' (Girls') Hiking Shorts
Recycled Materials
€47.99
Nike AeroSwift x Jakob
Nike AeroSwift x Jakob Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
€79.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
€44.99
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Women's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
€39.99
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Hiking Shorts
Recycled Materials
€59.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
€39.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
€54.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Shorts
€74.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Shorts
Recycled Materials
€39.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
€49.99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
€39.99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
€19.99
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
Bestseller
€29.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Knit Shorts
€39.99

Shorts for summer: stay cool in the heat

When the temperatures start to rise, finding the right pair of our summer shorts can be a game-changer. Our high-performance designs combine sweat-wicking capabilities with comfort, so you can focus on your goals. Browse a range of silhouettes that let you move freely, whether you're pounding the pavement, setting a personal best in the gym or chilling out.


Sweat-wicking and supportive


Be prepared to go the distance in summer shorts made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric moves sweat away from your skin for fast evaporation, so you'll stay dry and comfortable even when you're pushing your limits. No matter how many reps you do, your shorts will stay in place, thanks to elasticated waistbands that flex with you. Brief linings provide lightweight support, so you get the benefit of an extra layer without feeling weighed down. Plus, look out for side vents and mesh on the lower side panels that keep you feeling cool and moving freely.


Materials to beat the heat


When you up the intensity, you need fabric that keeps you cool. Seersucker shorts combat hot weather with an airy feel that won't cling to your skin. Plus, mesh-lined pockets minimise bunching, giving you a smooth and sleek look every time. Want to move with total freedom? You'll love our lightweight fabrics that allow unrestricted stretching. Meanwhile, look out for UV-resistant materials for extra protection from the sun.


Find your perfect fit


Looking for a silhouette that suits you? We have a pair of Nike summer shorts for you. For a barely-there feel that lets you run fast and free, look out for our mid-rise styles. Prefer a little more coverage? Go for a high-rise option with a wide elastic waistband that hugs your core and delivers supportive comfort. We have slim-fitting designs that skim your body for a streamlined look, and looser options that are ready for anything. We even have maternity shorts that are designed to support you and your growing bump.


Details that make a difference


At Nike, we know that the little details can have a big impact. Keep your must-have essentials within reach thanks to summer shorts with handy side pockets. For extra security, opt for styles with zip-up back pockets that are perfect for stashing your phone or cards. Interior and exterior drawcords let you adjust your fit until it feels just right. Plus, flexible waistbands lie flat against your skin to give an effortlessly streamlined touch.


Be part of our mission


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose Nike summer shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's just one of the ways we're rising up to face this challenge head on.