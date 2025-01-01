Summer Clothing & Apparel(213)

Clothes for summer: train at your peak

When the warmer days arrive, our summer clothes help you keep cool. We use light, breathable fabrics that let air circulate around your body. Meanwhile, our streamlined silhouettes set you free to move. Choose vest tops and shorts for minimal coverage. Or go for long-sleeved T-shirts and full-length bottoms for added protection from the sun.


Keep your cool


At Nike, we understand that testing your limits means working up a sweat. That's why our summer clothing range features our acclaimed Dri-FIT material. It uses engineered fibres to wick away moisture from your skin. Next, the fabric transports dampness to the surface so it can dry quickly. This keeps you fresh and focused for longer. For extra comfort, look for pieces with mesh inserts. We place them in high-heat areas to promote improved airflow where you need it most.


Stay protected in the sunshine


So you're a runner. A hiker. A racket-sports player. If your training takes you outside, you need to shield yourself from the sun. Our UV protection clothing for summer helps to block both UVA and UVB rays on the parts of the skin covered by your clothing. Keep an eye out for practical touches like thumbhole sleeves to hold everything in place, and added stretch in the fabric for easy movement.


Performance from the ground up


Build your success on a solid foundation with a pair of pro-quality shoes from our summer apparel. We have outsoles in a range of designs to suit your sport. For hard-surface training, choose lightly textured tread patterns and rubber outsoles. These give you the grip and durability you need to go the distance. Heading into open country? Our hiking and trail running trainers have engineered lugs to keep you stable on uneven terrain. When it comes to cushioning, you'll find responsive foam that soaks up shocks and impact. This helps to reduce fatigue and lower the risk of injury. For a springy, energising feel, look out for footwear with our innovative Nike Air units. These absorb the energy of your movement, then spring back into shape to power you forward into your next stride.


Hardworking summer clothes for future stars


We believe young athletes deserve the same high-quality apparel as the icons who inspire them. That's why we make our kids' clothes for summer using stretchy fabrics that promote a full range of movement. You'll also find moisture-wicking materials so they can shed sweat and excess heat while still staying comfortable. If the weather turns cooler, they can layer up in lightweight pieces that keep out draughts and lock in warmth.


Nike's Move to Zero


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Ready to join our mission? Look for Nike summer clothing with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.