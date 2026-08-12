  1. Nike Black Friday
    2. /
  2. Golf

Nike Black Friday Golf Deals 2026

(45)
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Golf Polo
30% off
Nike Infinity Tour 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Infinity Tour 2 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Golf Shoes
Nike Infinity Tour 2 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Golf Shoes
30% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
30% off
Jordan Air Rev
Jordan Air Rev Golf Shoes
Jordan Air Rev
Golf Shoes
30% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
30% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Therma-FIT Oversized Golf Hoodie
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Therma-FIT Oversized Golf Hoodie
30% off
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max '95 G
Golf Shoes
30% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Dri-FIT Loose Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Dri-FIT Loose Golf Trousers
30% off
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Golf Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Golf Shorts
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Golf Tartan Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Golf Tartan Cap
29% off
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Men's 5-Pocket Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Velocity
Men's 5-Pocket Golf Trousers
30% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Dri-FIT Loose Short-Sleeve Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Dri-FIT Loose Short-Sleeve Golf Polo
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Golf Dri-FIT Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Golf Dri-FIT Unstructured Cap
28% off
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
30% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
30% off
Jordan Utility 2.0
Jordan Utility 2.0 Golf Towel
Jordan Utility 2.0
Golf Towel
30% off
Jordan Spizike G
Jordan Spizike G Golf Shoes
Jordan Spizike G
Golf Shoes
30% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Dri-FIT Oversized Golf Wind Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Dri-FIT Oversized Golf Wind Vest
30% off
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
30% off
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT Golf Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Joggers
30% off
Nike Tartan
Nike Tartan Men's Loose Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tartan
Men's Loose Golf Trousers
30% off
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Unlined Dri-FIT Golf Dress
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Unlined Dri-FIT Golf Dress
30% off
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Crew-Neck Golf Crew-Neck Top
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Crew-Neck Golf Crew-Neck Top
30% off
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Nike Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
30% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Therma-FIT Golf Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Therma-FIT Golf Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Golf Top
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Golf Top
30% off
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3 Golf Shoes
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3
Golf Shoes
30% off
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Polo
30% off
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Men's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Golf Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Velocity
Men's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Golf Top
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Golf Sleeveless Jumper
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Golf Sleeveless Jumper
30% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Crew-Neck Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Crew-Neck Golf Top
30% off
Nike Tartan
Nike Tartan Men's Loose Golf Top
Nike Tartan
Men's Loose Golf Top
30% off
Nike Tour
Nike Tour Men's 20cm (approx.) Chino Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tour
Men's 20cm (approx.) Chino Golf Shorts
30% off
Nike Tartan
Nike Tartan Men's Loose Golf Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tartan
Men's Loose Golf Jacket
30% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Golf Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Golf Top
30% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Dri-FIT Loose Long-Sleeve Golf Polo
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Dri-FIT Loose Long-Sleeve Golf Polo
30% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
30% off
Nike Tailored Performance Tartan
Nike Tailored Performance Tartan Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance Tartan
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
30% off
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Golf Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Golf Skirt
30% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Trousers
30% off
Nike
Nike Men's Loose-Fit Golf T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Loose-Fit Golf T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
30% off

Nike Black Friday golf sale: experience total comfort

Explore our Nike Black Friday golf sale now for high-quality gear. From gilets and jackets to shoes and caps, each piece is designed to help you play at your best.

Upgrade your footwear with our Nike Black Friday golf shoe deals. Shoes with Nike React foam deliver a smooth, bouncy stride without weighing you down. Plus, shoes with external heel counters stabilise your stance as you transition into your downswing. When the mercury drops, choose tops, jackets and gilets made with Nike Therma-FIT ADV technology. The cosy fabric manages your body's natural heat, so you stay warmer outdoors. And when the game heats up, look for trousers, skirts, and shorts with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This sweat-wicking material keeps you dry and comfortable, so you can play without distractions.

You'll also find lightweight, durable gloves in our Nike Black Friday golf sale. Made from stretchy fabrics, they'll let you move naturally – and play in comfort. So, check out our Nike Black Friday golf deals today and refresh your kit.