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Nike Black Friday Football Shirts 2026

(59)
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
30% off
Liverpool F.C. 2024/25 Stadium Away
Liverpool F.C. 2024/25 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Liverpool F.C. 2024/25 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
30% off
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Total 90
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Football Top
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Third
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Sold Out
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
30% off
Erling Haaland Academy
Erling Haaland Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Erling Haaland Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
30% off
Erling Haaland Academy
Erling Haaland Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Erling Haaland Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
30% off
Nike United Academy
Nike United Academy Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike United Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
30% off
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Fourth Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Fourth
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
30% off
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea F.C. Men's Nike Total 90 Football T-Shirt
Chelsea F.C.
Men's Nike Total 90 Football T-Shirt
30% off
Inter Milan Academy Pro SE
Inter Milan Academy Pro SE Men's Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Academy Pro SE
Men's Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Pre-Match Top
30% off
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Energy
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
30% off
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
30% off
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
30% off
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Total 90
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Football Top
30% off
Inter Milan Academy Pro Third
Inter Milan Academy Pro Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Academy Pro Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
30% off
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Total 90
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Football Top
30% off
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Men's Dri-FIT Soccer Long-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Energy
Men's Dri-FIT Soccer Long-Sleeve Football Top
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Total 90
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shirt
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro SE
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro SE Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro SE
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
30% off
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Total 90
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shirt
30% off
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Total 90
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shirt
30% off
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Total 90
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
30% off
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
30% off
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Total 90
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shirt
30% off
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Drill Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Drill Top
30% off
Erling Haaland Academy
Erling Haaland Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Erling Haaland Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
30% off
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Men's Dri-FIT Soccer Long-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Energy
Men's Dri-FIT Soccer Long-Sleeve Football Top
30% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
30% off
Pumas UNAM 2025/26 Stadium Home
Pumas UNAM 2025/26 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Pumas UNAM 2025/26 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Vini Jr. Academy
Vini Jr. Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Vini Jr. Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
30% off
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Men's Dri-FIT Soccer Long-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Energy
Men's Dri-FIT Soccer Long-Sleeve Football Top
30% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
30% off
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
28% off
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Energy
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
Paris Saint-Germain
Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Energy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Inter Milan Academy Pro Third
Inter Milan Academy Pro Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total90 Football Pre-Match Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Academy Pro Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total90 Football Pre-Match Long-Sleeve Top
30% off
Pumas UNAM 2025/26 Stadium Away
Pumas UNAM 2025/26 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Pumas UNAM 2025/26 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Night Edition Women's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Night Edition
Women's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Pre-Match Top
30% off
Nike Total90
Nike Total90 Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Total90
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shirt
30% off
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
30% off
Erling Haaland Academy
Erling Haaland Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Erling Haaland Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Third
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
30% off
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
30% off
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
28% off
Nike Strike Elite
Nike Strike Elite Men's Dri-FIT ADV Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike Elite
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Football Drill Top
30% off
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
28% off
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
30% off
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
30% off
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Energy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Top
30% off
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
30% off
Erling Haaland Academy
Erling Haaland Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Erling Haaland Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Third
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
30% off
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
30% off
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
28% off
Nike Strike Elite
Nike Strike Elite Men's Dri-FIT ADV Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike Elite
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Football Drill Top
30% off
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
28% off
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
30% off
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
30% off
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Energy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Top
30% off

Nike Black Friday football shirts: play at your peak 2026

Refresh your football gear with our Black Friday football shirts. We create our designs in streamlined silhouettes for comfortable wear, using super-stretchy materials that allow for easy movement. Keep cool in short-sleeved styles, or layer up for challenging conditions in all-weather training tops and base layers.


From the kick-off to the final whistle, showing up for the team means working up a sweat. That's why we craft the apparel in our collection with innovative Nike Dri-FIT technology. The engineered fibres wick moisture away from your skin, then move it to the surface of the clothing so it can dry fast. Plus, breathable weaves provide excellent air circulation, so you can shed heat quickly—keeping you cool and collected, no matter how intense the on-pitch action gets.


Cheering your team on from the sofa? Supporting them from the stands? Wherever you're watching from, Nike Black Friday football jerseys help you feel closer to the match-day action. You'll find a selection of home, away and third designs inspired by iconic clubs from across the globe. If you're shopping for a junior fan, look out for named-player styles, so they can show their allegiance. Because players of the beautiful game come in every size and body type, you'll find a wide selection to choose from.