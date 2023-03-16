Skip to main content
    |

    Popular Search Terms

    Top Suggestions

        1. Basketball
          2. /
        2. Clothing
          3. /
        3. Trousers & Tights
          4. /
        4. Tights & Leggings

        Basketball Tights & Leggings

        Tights & Leggings
        Gender 
        (0)
        Women
        Shop By Price 
        (0)
        Size 
        (0)
        Colour 
        (0)
        Sports 
        (1)
        Basketball
        Brand 
        (0)
        Technology 
        (0)
        More Sizes 
        (0)
        Fit 
        (0)
        Length 
        (0)
        Benefits 
        (0)
        On Sale 
        (0)
        Jordan Sport
        Jordan Sport Women's Logo Leggings
        Sustainable Materials
        Jordan Sport
        Women's Logo Leggings
        €64.99
        Jordan Sport
        Jordan Sport Women's Shorts
        Jordan Sport
        Women's Shorts
        €59.99
        Jordan Sport
        Jordan Sport Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
        Sustainable Materials
        Jordan Sport
        Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
        Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
        Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Women's Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
        Women's Shorts
        Jordan Sport
        Jordan Sport Women's Logo Leggings
        Sustainable Materials
        Jordan Sport
        Women's Logo Leggings