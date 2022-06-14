Snapshots: Chasing Adrenaline with Leonora Manzano  

When I was 20, I was in university on a scholarship and had to keep my grades up, and I dealt with the stress by partying and drinking excessively. That lifestyle takes a toll on your body. My first warning was an ulcer, which I ignored. Soon after I suffered an extremely painful case of facial paralysis. I went to so many doctors until I found Juan García, who practised acupuncture. He would tell me that I had to make changes in my life, and he invited me to run with his team. I brushed it off at first, until one day, after a session, I remember saying to him: "I owe you one". He called me a couple of days later and said: "Remember how you owe me one …?" He asked me to tag along the next day with him and his [running] team to the Nevado de Toluca. That changed my life.