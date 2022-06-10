The Pros and Cons of Doing a Workout Streak

One thing the streak's got going for it is accountability. A short-term, time-based challenge takes the guesswork out of what you'll do, giving you one less thing to think about. And, crucially, it has a hard stop. For Jim Afremow, PhD, a sports psychology specialist and the author of The Champion's Mind, that deadline offers a big mental focus. "Many gyms use these finite programmes because, as with any goal, part of making it measurable and achievable is having a defined end point", he says. "You then create milestones and process goals along the way". A streak, BTW, is also a pretty perfect opportunity for a regular social media flex to keep you good and honest till the end.



If you're new to working out, a streak could be just the routine for you. "A set challenge can give you the motivation to kickstart being more physically active", says Tom Cowan, an exercise physiologist in London. And your new motivational push will likely bring a host of extra benefits. "Streaks can quickly build momentum and help you get into the habit of making exercise in general a daily part of your schedule", explains Cowan. "And by performing the same move for several weeks, you're able to see an improvement in your ability at performing it". Consistency, people: it works.