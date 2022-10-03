Never Done Questioning: NSRL

Forty-plus years since the opening of the NSRL, we're still asking "What if?" but we're also asking how and why and when and who. We have always worked with our elite athletes, but more and more, we're working with everyday ones, too.

Matthew Nurse, vice president of the Nike Explore Team Sport Research Lab, says nearly 85% of the people who come through the lab are everyday athletes from different backgrounds with diverse body types. And our goal remains the same: helping people reach better, whatever that looks like for them.



Every year, we level up our research capabilities, adding the latest technology to capture and analyse athletes' performance data, including the world's largest motion-capture installation comprising 400 cameras, body-mapping equipment and more. In autumn 2020, NSRL even got a new name—the LeBron James Innovation Center—and a brand-new facility housed on our campus in Beaverton, Oregon.



With facilities like a full-size basketball court, 200-metre endurance track, a turf training pitch and environment chambers to mimic different climates, the NSRL gives professional and everyday athletes the opportunity to move naturally. This gives our researchers and designers the ability to test, prototype and experiment without boundaries. And that is what makes us so excited for the future.