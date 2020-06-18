How to Do a Proper Split Squat and Why It Should be Part of Your Routine

Use this simple exercise to build strength and endurance through your glutes and quads.

A split squat can help you build strength and endurance through your glutes and quads, and also lights up your abs and obliques. Join Nike Master Trainer, Betina Gozo, as she steps you through the correct way to do a split squat and why you should be adding it to your next leg day.



It might look like a lunge and sound like a squat, but the split squat is its very own move with its very own benefits. Unlike a lunge, a split squat is static (you begin and end from a staggered-stance position rather than stepping or walking your feet through reps) and most of the work happens in the front leg. Think of it like an air squat with your feet split. Nike Master Trainer Betina Gozo walks you through what you need to know about the move.