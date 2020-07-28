Healthy-Eating Tips for Runners That Actually Work

Eat well consistently and you're going to feel good. Anecdotally, we know this holds true.



It's also evidence-backed: Good nutrition can spark positive changes in our bodies at a microscopic level. The nutrients in the food we eat feed our mitochondria, the engines inside our cells. Those mitochondria power everything our bodies do, including breathing, producing essential hormones and flexing our muscles. "The better the quality of the food, the more power we provide", says Brian St. Pierre, RD, director of nutrition at Precision Nutrition, a wellness-coaching company for professional and everyday athletes.



"Eating whole fruits, vegetables, protein and minimally processed foods can help improve your mood, increase your energy and improve your sleep and recovery", says St. Pierre. "In the long term, all of those things should help make you a better runner".



While this sounds like common sense, one of the biggest reasons we fail to eat this way is because we adopt a must-be-perfect outlook. "People take a hardcore, all-or-nothing approach to their diet", says St. Pierre. "Then they fall off because it isn't sustainable". What is sustainable: small, healthy shifts that easily become habits.



"Look at your diet as a continuum", says St. Pierre. "This means asking yourself, What nutrition choices can I make that are just a little bit better than what I'm doing now?" Maybe that's drinking one fewer soda a day or swapping a biscuit at lunch with a piece of fruit. You make the tweak, St. Pierre says, then you ask yourself the question again, week after week.



"Before you know it, you've made a huge transformation in your diet", he says, one that wouldn't be possible overnight.