Last updated: 2 November 2023
3 min read

ELIUD KIPCHOGE

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Eliud Kipchoge

Eliud’s Wisdoms

  • Eliud Kipchoge, slide 1 of 3
    Patience gets you there faster.

    Running is a game of patience. Persistence is difficult, and progress can feel slow. For long-term success, runners need to reframe their process - finding joy in measured, steady gains.

  • Eliud Kipchoge, slide 2 of 3
    See Magic, Not Miles.

    Self-belief is essential in any journey towards success. It’s how you look at running challenges - believing in yourself, your decisions, and your discipline - that is key to crossing the finishing line.

  • Eliud Kipchoge, slide 3 of 3
    Rest as hard as you race.

    Most runners don’t take rest seriously. They don’t think about it as part of their ‘training’. Rest allows you to do more, to you stay healthy and ultimately gets you speed and satisfaction on race day.

Eliud’s Signature Collection

Eliud Kipchoge, 20 YEARS IN THE MAKING

Eliud’s Signature Collection

20 YEARS IN THE MAKING

A collection for every runner built on the ethos of Eliud Kipchoge.

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Discover More

  • Eliud Kipchoge, slide 1 of 3
    Run With Eliud
  • Eliud Kipchoge, slide 2 of 3
    Breaking2: The Documentary
  • Eliud Kipchoge, slide 3 of 3
    New Wins

Originally published: 2 November 2023