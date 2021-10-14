What Burnout Is and How to Prevent it, According to Dr Christina Maslach

With workloads spinning out of control and workers not always getting the support they need, it's no wonder "burnout" has become a buzzword. Enter Christina Maslach, PhD, a professor of psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, and a pioneer in the field of burnout research. On this episode of Trained, she joins host Jaclyn Byrer to explain just what burnout means—and what it doesn't. She reveals some hard truths about what "mental health days" can do—and what they can't. But most importantly, she offers a way forward, laying out six paths to a healthy workplace. Drawing on Dr Maslach's decades of research, we can all learn to change our work environments for the better.