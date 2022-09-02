Pour les adeptes d'aventure qui ne parcourent le monde qu'avec le strict nécessaire. Les personnes qui n'ont pas peur de porter les mêmes tenues, car elles connaissent leur style. Profitez d'un maintien optimal sans transiger sur le confort avec la brassière de sport Alate Minimalist. Elle intègre un rembourrage innovant, des bretelles entièrement réglables et une coupe épurée qui va avec tout. Confectionnée dans un tissu anti-transpiration doux, cette brassière vous permet de rester au sec tout au long de la journée, tout en confort. Ce produit est fabriqué avec au moins 50 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.
4.5 Étoiles
CarolinaH491411026 - 02 sept. 2022
I want to high five whoever designed the fit of this bra. As a petite person with a fuller chest I constantly struggle with finding a comfortable bra. Most lack in support or push my chest out further. I've tried binding my chest and sizing down but that can be painful. This bra is comfy and looks great under clothes. I feel like myself! Thank you.
Mikelle A. - 25 juil. 2022
Not a great fit for women who have smaller chests...I ordered online and the bra didn't fit me at all. The padding is definitely more beneficial for women who have a larger cup size - so I imagine it'll be a more comfortable supportive fit. Just didn't work for me.
Tina - 15 juil. 2022
I've worn this out while running errands, jogging, walking and doing HIIT and I LOVE it. I am actually wearing it right now after a quick 25min cardio session and I have no issues. It is comfortable, light and soooo soft. I could easily get several of these and replace all my regular bras. I've washed and dried these over 7 times and it has held up extremely well. My only minor gripe is that it comes with a tag, but you can easily cut that off. For reference I wear a 36B regular bra and the medium fits perfectly. It does take a second fiddling with the back strap to get the fit right, but I find most bras are like that, so it didn't bother me at all. If you are on the fence, I'd say get this in several colors because you'll love it.