Les meilleurs cyclistes Nike pour Femme

Nike’s tight running shorts are designed to keep you cool and dry while you run, but they can double as everyday bike shorts, too. They come in multiple styles, but all are made from performance-oriented materials, like Nike Dri-FIT, and offer light compression so you feel secure during your workout.

Most of the bike-short-style running shorts are sleek and streamlined to minimize distractions — and chafing — on your run. However, the trail running shorts, which are made from a recycled polyester fabric, have eight pockets for snacks, gels and headphones if you’re going for longer distances.