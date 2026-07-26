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Veste de foot nationale Nike Dri-FIT Brésil pour homme - Geode Teal/Light Menta/Midwest Gold

Brésil

Veste de foot nationale Nike Dri-FIT pour homme

40 % de réduction
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles

Soutiens ton pays avec cette veste nationale ample du Brésil. Confectionnée en mesh double épaisseur de poids moyen, elle améliore la circulation de l'air pour t'aider à rester au frais par temps chaud.


  • Couleur affichée : Geode Teal/Light Menta/Midwest Gold
  • Article : IH1757-369

Brésil

40 % de réduction

Soutiens ton pays avec cette veste nationale ample du Brésil. Confectionnée en mesh double épaisseur de poids moyen, elle améliore la circulation de l'air pour t'aider à rester au frais par temps chaud.

Avantages

  • La technologie Nike Dri-FIT évacue la transpiration pour une évaporation plus rapide. Idéal pour rester au sec et à l'aise.
  • Le design transparent te permet de montrer ton maillot en dessous.

Détails du produit

  • Fermeture à zip
  • Poches à zip
  • 100 % polyester
  • Lavable en machine
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Geode Teal/Light Menta/Midwest Gold
  • Article : IH1757-369

Taille et coupe

    • Le modèle porte une taille M et mesure 184 cm
    • Coupe oversize : surdimensionnée et ample
  • Guide des tailles

Livraison et retours gratuits

Livraison gratuite à partir de 100 $ d'achat et retours gratuits sous 30 jours pour les membres Nike.
En savoir plus.

Avis (3)

4.3 étoiles

  • Too Heavy

    RumiC

    Too heavy ! Its supposed to be a summer time jacket and it weighs a ton !

  • Brazil jacket

    Linny

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My husband absolutely loves this jacket! Brazil is his favorite team, so he was excited to get it. The fit is great, and the material is lightweight and breezy, making it perfect for cool mornings, evenings, or layering without feeling bulky. The quality is excellent, and the design looks even better in person.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #teamnike

  • Goooooooooal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Gregory

    Nike out did themselves with jackets simplistic yet functional on hot/warm with this jacket. Ideal for the weather during World Cup Matches.

Veste de foot nationale Nike Dri-FIT Brésil pour homme

Brésil

40 % de réduction

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