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T-shirt Nike Club Rules - Noir/Obsidian

Nike Club Rules

T-shirt

64 $

Stock épuisé :

Ce produit est actuellement indisponible

Le coton épais donne à ce t-shirt Club Rules un drapé rigide et une sensation de structure. Il affiche une coupe ample au niveau du corps.


  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Obsidian
  • Article : IR6999-010

Nike Club Rules

64 $

Le coton épais donne à ce t-shirt Club Rules un drapé rigide et une sensation de structure. Il affiche une coupe ample au niveau du corps.

Détails du produit

  • Logo NikeCourt
  • 100 % coton
  • Lavable en machine
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Obsidian
  • Article : IR6999-010

Taille et coupe

    • Le modèle porte une taille M et mesure 183 cm
    • Le modèle grandes tailles et tailles longues porte une taille 2XL et mesure 191 cm
    • Coupe ample : décontractée et large
  • Guide des tailles

Avis (2)

5 étoiles

  • BIHUI502054085

    Good quality , thick fabric but really soft and comfortable.

  • Really nice shirt

    Raithos

    Sometimes Nike makes those shirts that are just perfect off rip. Love the colour and fit. Wish I could've grabbed XXL, yet XL was suitable too since the shirt is so nice. Gotten compliments when I wear it, love it

T-shirt Nike Club Rules

Nike Club Rules

64 $

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