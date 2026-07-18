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Short cargo en Fleece Nike Club pour homme - Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/Blanc

Nike Club

Short cargo en tissu Fleece pour Homme

64 $

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Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/Blanc
Noir/Noir/Blanc
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles

Ce short standard mise sur un style épuré et décontracté. Lisse à l'extérieur et ultra-doux à l'intérieur, son Fleece brossé est très confortable.


  • Couleur affichée : Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/Blanc
  • Article : FN3525-063

Nike Club

64 $

Ce short standard mise sur un style épuré et décontracté. Lisse à l'extérieur et ultra-doux à l'intérieur, son Fleece brossé est très confortable.

Avantages

  • Ultra-doux à l'intérieur et lisse à l'extérieur, notre tissu Fleece brossé d'épaisseur moyenne est très confortable, mais conserve sa forme structurée.
  • Coupe standard décontractée au niveau des hanches et des cuisses.
  • La poche arrière et les poches latérales peuvent accueillir la plupart des téléphones.

Détails du produit

  • Logo Nike Futura brodé
  • Longueur au genou
  • Taille élastique avec cordon de serrage rond tressé
  • Corps : 80-81 % coton / 19-20 % polyester. Poche latérale côté dos de la main / poche arrière : 100 % coton.
  • Lavable en machine
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/Blanc
  • Article : FN3525-063

Taille et coupe

    • Le modèle porte une taille M et mesure 180 cm
    • Le modèle grandes tailles et tailles longues porte une taille 2XL et mesure 188 cm
    • Coupe standard : classique et facile à porter
  • Guide des tailles

Livraison et retours gratuits

Livraison gratuite à partir de 100 $ d'achat et retours gratuits sous 30 jours pour les membres Nike.
En savoir plus.

Avis (34)

4.4 étoiles

  • Snap buttons come off!

    teodori101942683

    Very unhappy with my purchase! Had them just for one week and the snap buttons on the cargo pockets start to come off . I will never buy again . Strongly I do not recommend this shorts.

  • Nike cargo shorts

    Hams

    Comfortable fit with many pockets

  • Great pair of cargo shorts

    Nike 270

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Very comfortable and come down just past the knee. I would highly recommend these shorts

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #teamnike

Short cargo en Fleece Nike Club pour homme

Nike Club

64 $

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