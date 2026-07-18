Short cargo en Fleece Nike Club pour homme

Snap buttons come off!
teodori101942683
Very unhappy with my purchase! Had them just for one week and the snap buttons on the cargo pockets start to come off . I will never buy again . Strongly I do not recommend this shorts.
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Ce short standard mise sur un style épuré et décontracté. Lisse à l'extérieur et ultra-doux à l'intérieur, son Fleece brossé est très confortable.
Nike Club
Ce short standard mise sur un style épuré et décontracté. Lisse à l'extérieur et ultra-doux à l'intérieur, son Fleece brossé est très confortable.
Livraison gratuite à partir de 100 $ d'achat et retours gratuits sous 30 jours pour les membres Nike.
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4.4 étoiles
Snap buttons come off!
teodori101942683
Very unhappy with my purchase! Had them just for one week and the snap buttons on the cargo pockets start to come off . I will never buy again . Strongly I do not recommend this shorts.
Nike cargo shorts
Hams
Comfortable fit with many pockets
Great pair of cargo shorts
Nike 270
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Very comfortable and come down just past the knee. I would highly recommend these shorts
Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
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Nike Club