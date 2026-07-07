Pantalon Dri-FIT Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft pour homme

The best
Couch 75
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] So soft and fit great. Really nice pants!!!!!!!!!!!
Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
#teamnike
Incroyablement doux et lisse, notre tissu ImpossiblySoft accompagne tous tes mouvements. Ce pantalon premium à double maille aux lignes épurées intègre la technologie Dri-FIT anti-transpirante pour un confort incroyable en toutes circonstances.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Incroyablement doux et lisse, notre tissu ImpossiblySoft accompagne tous tes mouvements. Ce pantalon premium à double maille aux lignes épurées intègre la technologie Dri-FIT anti-transpirante pour un confort incroyable en toutes circonstances.
Livraison gratuite à partir de 100 $ d'achat et retours gratuits sous 30 jours pour les membres Nike.
En savoir plus.
4.7 étoiles
The best
Couch 75
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] So soft and fit great. Really nice pants!!!!!!!!!!!
Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
#teamnike
Short guy approved
JPDAZ
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I usually wear a M in most Nike bottoms but I got these in a S based off the Nike website. Glad I did they fit perfectly in the waist. I have a 30” inseam and these hit right at the ankle. Comfortable for lounging around but clean enough looking to wear with a polo and run errands or hit the driving range.
Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
#teamnike
Best daily pants
JimWANG
This 24.7 collections pants are my favorite pants to wear for daily. I usually wear M but this runs a size big so I got the Size small and it fits perfect. Ultimate comfort material but I’m little afraid the durability after months of wear and wash .
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft