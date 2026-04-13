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Pantalon de jogging Nike Football Angleterre Tech Fleece pour homme - Work Blue/Blanc

Angleterre Tech Fleece

Pantalon de jogging Nike Football pour homme

40 % de réduction
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles

Ce pantalon de jogging Angleterre est un modèle confortable pour soutenir la sélection nationale. Fabriqué dans notre tissu Tech Fleece premium léger, lisse à l'intérieur comme à l'extérieur, il te tient chaud sans volume superflu.


  • Couleur affichée : Work Blue/Blanc
  • Article : IB6412-486

Angleterre Tech Fleece

40 % de réduction

Ce pantalon de jogging Angleterre est un modèle confortable pour soutenir la sélection nationale. Fabriqué dans notre tissu Tech Fleece premium léger, lisse à l'intérieur comme à l'extérieur, il te tient chaud sans volume superflu.

Détails du produit

  • Corps : 53 % coton / 47 % polyester. Intérieur des poches côté dos de la main : 100 % coton.
  • Lavable en machine
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Work Blue/Blanc
  • Article : IB6412-486

Taille et coupe

    • Le modèle porte une taille M et mesure 189 cm
    • Coupe slim : profilée et ajustée
    • Longueur 7/8 : longueur cheville
  • Guide des tailles

Livraison et retours gratuits

Livraison gratuite à partir de 100 $ d'achat et retours gratuits sous 30 jours pour les membres Nike.
En savoir plus.

Avis (2)

5 étoiles

  • Yoni834533243

    I love the design of the tracksuit but if they could change one thing on it, I would want the pocket on the sleeve on the other sleeve if that was possible for future designs if that is allowed. Otherwise I love the tracksuit.

  • georges616954792

    Top quality and highly recommend it.

Pantalon de jogging Nike Football Angleterre Tech Fleece pour homme

Angleterre Tech Fleece

40 % de réduction

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