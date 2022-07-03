Passer au contenu principal
|

Recherches populaires

Meilleures suggestions

      Nike Air Max 95 Essential

      Chaussure pour Homme

      230 $

      Bien notés
      Blanc/Gris brouillard/Blanc
      Créez votre propre produit Nike By You

      Inspirée du corps humain et de l’ADN du running, la Nike Air Max 95 Essential associe un confort incroyable à un style qui ne passe pas inaperçu. Les empiècements latéraux emblématiques représentent les muscles, tandis que l'unité Nike Air visible au talon et à l'avant-pied amortit chaque foulée.

      • Couleur affichée : Blanc/Gris brouillard/Blanc
      • Article : CT1268-100

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite pour toute commande de 175 $ ou plus.

      • Vous pouvez retourner votre commande gratuitement, quelle que soit la raison, dans un délai de 30 jours.

      Avis (29)

      4.8 Étoiles

      • Favourite trainers

        Mpwy - 03 juil. 2022

        I always get a pair every summer, they are so comfy and look great, may seem bit tight when you first try them on but soon loosen off,

      • Great quality

        Craig - 27 avr. 2022

        So happy with my order as always 5star quality and delivery was quick with great updates

      • Awesome shoes that are very comfortable!

        Lewis - 29 mars 2022

        I tend to buy Air Max or Vapormax as they’re just as comfortable as you’ll get and always tend to be true to size, and these were no different. Nice shoes, comfortable and very clean looking so will go with any outfit.