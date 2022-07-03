Inspirée du corps humain et de l’ADN du running, la Nike Air Max 95 Essential associe un confort incroyable à un style qui ne passe pas inaperçu. Les empiècements latéraux emblématiques représentent les muscles, tandis que l'unité Nike Air visible au talon et à l'avant-pied amortit chaque foulée.
4.8 Étoiles
Mpwy - 03 juil. 2022
I always get a pair every summer, they are so comfy and look great, may seem bit tight when you first try them on but soon loosen off,
Craig - 27 avr. 2022
So happy with my order as always 5star quality and delivery was quick with great updates
Lewis - 29 mars 2022
I tend to buy Air Max or Vapormax as they’re just as comfortable as you’ll get and always tend to be true to size, and these were no different. Nice shoes, comfortable and very clean looking so will go with any outfit.