La première chaussure Nike Air Max lifestyle est revisitée avec la Nike Air Max 270. Ce que nous préférons, c'est évidemment l'unité Air 270 enveloppante, imposante et audacieuse, qui met en valeur notre technologie la plus performante en toutes circonstances.
Livraison standard gratuite pour toute commande de 175 $ ou plus.
4.6 Étoiles
MonicaG411656550 - 01 oct. 2022
Very comfortable
Danip77 - 17 août 2022
These are great. Have been wearing the 270s for a few years now, I have alot of the different colours and they are my favourite gym shoes.
4d04f998-7378-46c8-9c58-d66e99c0404d - 08 juil. 2022
My daughter loves these, very comfortable, stylish and makes her taller . Usual size is 2.5, ordered size 3.5 from previous reviews correctly stating to go up a size. I am considering ordering a pair for my son too.