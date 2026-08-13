Chaussure Air Jordan 4 RM pour homme

New Kicks
eric235974015
Got them in yesterday, gotta say I’m impressed by the design up front and color/material… can’t wait to break them in today
Ce produit est actuellement indisponible
Cette sneaker revisite la légendaire AJ4 dans une version adaptée à ton quotidien. Nous avons mis l'accent sur le confort et la durabilité tout en conservant le look rétro que tu adores. L'unité Max Air au talon amortit chacun de tes pas. Les éléments de l'empeigne (aile, œillet et talon) sont intégrés dans une cage robuste et souple qui enveloppe la chaussure pour résister à tes déplacements quotidiens.
Air Jordan 4 RM
Cette sneaker revisite la légendaire AJ4 dans une version adaptée à ton quotidien. Nous avons mis l'accent sur le confort et la durabilité tout en conservant le look rétro que tu adores. L'unité Max Air au talon amortit chacun de tes pas. Les éléments de l'empeigne (aile, œillet et talon) sont intégrés dans une cage robuste et souple qui enveloppe la chaussure pour résister à tes déplacements quotidiens.
4.7 étoiles
New Kicks
eric235974015
Got them in yesterday, gotta say I’m impressed by the design up front and color/material… can’t wait to break them in today
High quality materials, subtle good looks.
TimothyB508546289
Very comfortable shoe, high quality grades of leather in different places. Even the synthetic fabrics are nice and comfy, namely around the ankle area. A little stiff at first as real leather usually is, but they didn't take long to break in. I wish they'd shrink down the shoehorn on the back of the regular AJ4 like this so it's not constantly scraping my achilles.
Work for what I need
RobertE173844184
I bought these shoes as a coaching shoe that was intended to be a little plain and not too flashy so they’d go with golf pants or slacks. They will. They’re pretty comfy other than the tongue. I wear them loose and untied so the tongue kept rolling on me. Now that I’ve worn them for a few hours, the tongue is staying put. So far, I like the looks of them and hope to be flying in from the free throw line soon!
Air Jordan 4 RM