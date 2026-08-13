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Chaussure Air Jordan 4 RM pour homme - Noir/Blanc/Varsity Red/Noir

Air Jordan 4 RM

Chaussure pour homme

20 % de réduction

Stock épuisé :

Ce produit est actuellement indisponible

Cette sneaker revisite la légendaire AJ4 dans une version adaptée à ton quotidien. Nous avons mis l'accent sur le confort et la durabilité tout en conservant le look rétro que tu adores. L'unité Max Air au talon amortit chacun de tes pas. Les éléments de l'empeigne (aile, œillet et talon) sont intégrés dans une cage robuste et souple qui enveloppe la chaussure pour résister à tes déplacements quotidiens.


  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Blanc/Varsity Red/Noir
  • Article : FQ7939-009

Air Jordan 4 RM

20 % de réduction

Cette sneaker revisite la légendaire AJ4 dans une version adaptée à ton quotidien. Nous avons mis l'accent sur le confort et la durabilité tout en conservant le look rétro que tu adores. L'unité Max Air au talon amortit chacun de tes pas. Les éléments de l'empeigne (aile, œillet et talon) sont intégrés dans une cage robuste et souple qui enveloppe la chaussure pour résister à tes déplacements quotidiens.

Avantages

  • Empeigne en cuir véritable pour plus de résistance et de structure.
  • Amorti Max Air souple et confortable pour un maintien parfait.
  • La semelle extérieure en caoutchouc garantit une adhérence optimale.

Détails du produit

  • Logo Nike Air au talon
  • Jumpman sur la languette et la semelle
  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Blanc/Varsity Red/Noir
  • Article : FQ7939-009

Avis (294)

4.7 étoiles

  • New Kicks

    eric235974015

    Got them in yesterday, gotta say I’m impressed by the design up front and color/material… can’t wait to break them in today

  • High quality materials, subtle good looks.

    TimothyB508546289

    Very comfortable shoe, high quality grades of leather in different places. Even the synthetic fabrics are nice and comfy, namely around the ankle area. A little stiff at first as real leather usually is, but they didn't take long to break in. I wish they'd shrink down the shoehorn on the back of the regular AJ4 like this so it's not constantly scraping my achilles.

  • Work for what I need

    RobertE173844184

    I bought these shoes as a coaching shoe that was intended to be a little plain and not too flashy so they’d go with golf pants or slacks. They will. They’re pretty comfy other than the tongue. I wear them loose and untied so the tongue kept rolling on me. Now that I’ve worn them for a few hours, the tongue is staying put. So far, I like the looks of them and hope to be flying in from the free throw line soon!

Chaussure Air Jordan 4 RM pour homme

Air Jordan 4 RM

20 % de réduction

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