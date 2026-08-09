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Chaussure Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge pour femme - Pale Ivory/Noir/Muslin/Racer Pink

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge

Chaussure pour femme

25 % de réduction

Stock épuisé :

Ce produit est actuellement indisponible

Change de look avec cette AJ1 mi-montante à l'effet color-block. Les éléments fluos créent un style original qui ne passera pas inaperçu. Le cuir s'assouplit à la perfection et l'amorti Nike Air classique t'offre une sensation de rebond incroyable.


  • Couleur affichée : Pale Ivory/Noir/Muslin/Racer Pink
  • Article : IB7007-107

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge

25 % de réduction

Change de look avec cette AJ1 mi-montante à l'effet color-block. Les éléments fluos créent un style original qui ne passera pas inaperçu. Le cuir s'assouplit à la perfection et l'amorti Nike Air classique t'offre une sensation de rebond incroyable.

Avantages

  • Empeigne en cuir pour plus de résistance et de structure.
  • Unité Nike Air-Sole encapsulée pour plus d'amorti et de légèreté.
  • Semelle extérieure en caoutchouc pour une excellente adhérence au quotidien.

Détails du produit

  • Logo Wings sur le col
  • Jumpman sur la languette
  • Couleur affichée : Pale Ivory/Noir/Muslin/Racer Pink
  • Article : IB7007-107

Avis (16)

4.4 étoiles

  • Statement Piece

    yorubar117750092

    By far my favorite pair of Air Jordan’s. Immediately out the box the colors are vibrant and fun. A true statement piece to any wardrobe!!

  • Nice looking shoe.

    MMerc

    Nice sneaker. Love the laces and the mid top. Great color combo. Comfortable.

  • EXPOSED FOAM

    DaisyM329365840

    The shoes are pretty, the exposed foam at the top makes no sense. I have to return them for that reason.

Chaussure Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge pour femme

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge

25 % de réduction

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