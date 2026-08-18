Women's Nike Black Friday Deals 2026

(382)
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland' Turf Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Turf Football Shoes
30% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland' Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Nike Metcon 10 AMP Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Maxfly 2
Nike Maxfly 2 Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Maxfly 2
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
30% off
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Nike Air Superfly Moc
Nike Air Superfly Moc Women's Shoes
Nike Air Superfly Moc
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear Airreverent
Nike Sportswear Airreverent Women's Low-Rise Shorts
Nike Sportswear Airreverent
Women's Low-Rise Shorts
30% off
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29% off
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
29% off
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's Girlfriend T-Shirt
Jordan Flight
Women's Girlfriend T-Shirt
30% off
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's Graphic T-Shirt
Jordan Flight
Women's Graphic T-Shirt
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Weightlifting Shoes
Nike Romaleos 4
Weightlifting Shoes
30% off
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Women's Shoes
Nike P-6000 SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Muse
Nike Air Max Muse Women's shoes
Nike Air Max Muse
Women's shoes
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Premium
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Premium Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Premium
Men's Shoes
30% off
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's shoes
30% off
Nike Court Vision Alta
Nike Court Vision Alta Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Alta
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (2L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (2L)
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Pleated Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Pleated Jacket
30% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Men's Shoes
Sold Out
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Men's Shoes
30% off
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Naomi Osaka
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Bloodline'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Bloodline' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Bloodline'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Pleated Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Pleated Trousers
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's Girlfriend T-Shirt
Jordan Flight
Women's Girlfriend T-Shirt
30% off
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's Graphic T-Shirt
Jordan Flight
Women's Graphic T-Shirt
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Weightlifting Shoes
Nike Romaleos 4
Weightlifting Shoes
30% off
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Women's Shoes
Nike P-6000 SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Muse
Nike Air Max Muse Women's shoes
Nike Air Max Muse
Women's shoes
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Premium
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Premium Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Premium
Men's Shoes
30% off
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's shoes
30% off
Nike Court Vision Alta
Nike Court Vision Alta Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Alta
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (2L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (2L)
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Pleated Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Pleated Jacket
30% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Men's Shoes
Sold Out
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Men's Shoes
30% off
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Naomi Osaka
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Bloodline'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Bloodline' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Bloodline'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Pleated Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Pleated Trousers
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off

Women's Nike Black Friday sale 2026: refresh your workout wardrobe

Whether you need new running shoes, cosy joggers or supportive leggings, the women's Nike Black Friday sale has you covered. From durable outdoor gear to handy accessories, there's something for every gym bag. Plus, premium fabrics and innovative features mean every piece is designed to support your workout goals.

Innovative technology that lasts

Want to know the secret behind the sweat-wicking properties of our activewear? It's our innovative Dri-FIT technology. We use smart micro-fibre construction to move sweat away from the skin and disperse it evenly over the surface of the fabric. This way, it can evaporate more quickly—helping you stay dry and comfortable. We also test it rigorously in our labs to make sure the quality lasts for the life of the garment, so there's no limit on how hard you train. In the women's Nike Black Friday sale, you'll find a range of apparel crafted with Nike Dri-FIT fabric, from running tops to gym shorts.

Your comfort takes first place

Get women's Nike Black Friday deals on clothing designed for all-day comfort. Whether you're stretching in a yoga class or cheering your team on from the stands, our gear is made to move with you. Super stretchy and lightweight fabrics let you move in all directions, while breathable materials help regulate your temperature. Meanwhile, elasticated waistbands and adjustable drawstrings give you a snug fit and move with you to maintain it. In chilly weather, pull on a hoodie crafted from cosy Nike Tech Fleece. The soft brushed texture has a heat-locking effect, while still being extremely slimline for warmth without the weight.

Smart organisation from your class to your commute

From sleek cross-body bags to roomy holdalls, we've got plenty of options for transporting your gear in our women's Nike Black Friday sale. If you've got a busy day ahead, choose a style with a slip pocket for your laptop and room for a change of shoes. Prefer travelling light? Compact options make it easy to grab your essentials and go. Meanwhile, cushioned straps ease the pressure on your shoulders, so you can keep moving for longer. Look out for branded metalwork and contrasting colour hardware for a premium pop.

Showcase your unique style

Everything in the women's Nike Black Friday sale is designed to look as good as it feels. Choose bold colours for a stand-out look, or pick a monochrome palette for timeless style. Striking prints make a big impact, especially when finished with our iconic Nike Swoosh in a contrasting colour. Look out for branded waistbands on shorts and leggings for extra detail. Looking for your perfect fit? Relaxed silhouettes are ideal for layering, while slim-fit options look sleek.