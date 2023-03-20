Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Portugal Home Kit & Shirts 2022/23

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (1)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kit Type 
      (1)
      Home
      Colour 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      BGN 69.99
      Portugal 2022/23 Home
      Portugal 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Portugal 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      BGN 129.99
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      BGN 179.99
      Portugal 2022/23 Home
      Portugal 2022/23 Home Baby/Toddler Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Portugal 2022/23 Home
      Baby/Toddler Football Kit
      BGN 119.99
      Portugal Academy Pro
      Portugal Academy Pro Men's Knit Football Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Portugal Academy Pro
      Men's Knit Football Jacket
      BGN 169.99
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      BGN 139.99
      Portugal
      Portugal Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Portugal
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      BGN 119.99
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      BGN 179.99
      Portugal 2022/23 Match Home
      Portugal 2022/23 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Portugal 2022/23 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      BGN 279.99

      Portugal home kits 2022/23: kick off in the latest strips

      Get behind your favourite players and rep your team colours in this year's Portugal home kits. Inspired by the pros on the pitch, these styles are designed with lightweight, flexible materials for peak performance. Look out for gear with Dri-FIT technology—it wicks sweat away from the skin so it can evaporate fast, keeping you dry and comfortable.

      You can expect the signature design details you know and love: think bold colours, the club's crest on the chest and our iconic Nike Swoosh. Available in a range of sizes to suit supporters of all ages, our Nike Portugal home shirts will give you the same look worn by your sporting heroes on game day.

      As well as bringing you feel-good energy during matches, our Portugal home football kits are good for the planet. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign and to get there, we use recycled polyester to craft some of our gear. This involves reusing plastic bottles diverted from waterways and landfill and turning them into something to be proud of.