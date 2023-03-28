Netherlands away kit 2022/2023: celebrate your heroes
Support your team as they head out on the road in the new Netherlands away kit. We make our Netherlands away strip in pitch-accurate colourways and finish them with premium badging, so you can cheer on your icons in authentic style. Keep your look simple with a Netherlands away shirt. Or, go all-out for impact with matching shorts and socks.
At Nike, we're committed to supporting the beautiful game at every level. That's why we make our Netherlands away jerseys from pro-quality Dri-FIT fabrics that are built for on-pitch action. High-tech fibres wick sweat away from your skin and evaporate it fast—so you stay cool throughout your own matches.
Because young players love to channel their heroes as they hone their skills, we make our junior Netherlands away kits from the same materials as our adult range. You'll find Netherlands away jerseys, shorts and socks made from match-ready fabrics that feel breathable to wear. Look out for stretchy vents at the side seams for easy movement, plus secure drawstring ties that keep everything in place throughout.