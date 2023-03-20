Brazil away kits 2022/2023: join the adventure
When your team heads out on the road, cheer them on to victory in our new Brazil away kits. We make our kits with authentic colourways and the latest graphics, so you can channel your heroes as you enjoy the match from the stands or the sofa.
Getting ready to tackle your own must-win fixture? Look out for Brazil away strips made with our unique Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can dry fast—keeping you cool and focused. You'll find Brazil away shirts designed in streamlined, fuss-free fits for effortless comfort. Plus, shorts with elastic waistbands let you play in comfort—no matter how tough the action gets.
At Nike, we're proud to support young athletes in achieving their dreams. That's why we make our junior-size Brazil away jerseys and kits in the same pro-quality fabrics we use for our adult range. Expect quick-drying, moisture-wicking fibres to help budding soccer stars perform at their peak. And because we've used sustainable materials as part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign, you'll find jerseys that come with great eco-credentials too.