Featuring the original ripple design inspired by Japanese bullet trains, the Nike Air Max 97 lets you push your style full-speed ahead.Taking the revolutionary full-length Nike Air unit that shook up the running world and adding fresh colours and crisp details, it lets you ride in first-class comfort.
Free standard delivery on orders over 300 лв.
4.7 Stars
AlanE - 05 Jul 2022
Not as durable as claimed. Midsole paint rubs off within a couple of wears and you can do nothing about it, and everything falls apart after that. Not worth the price.
Moyo - 20 Jun 2022
Came quick (Respect the pun) but a bit dirty (ifykyk)
El Mucho - 13 Jun 2022
Bought fresh white air max 97’s and they arrived quick and good condition thanks.