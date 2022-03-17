The Nike Air Max 90 LTR returns with an even better feel for you. Cushioning is softer and more flexible, the Max Air unit is tuned for growing feet and the shape gives your toes more wiggle room. With a design and look that are still the same, it brings a '90s fave to a new generation.
Online color is blue, actual shoes color are purple.
BeatrizV833207188 - 02 Feb 2022
I wanted to love them because the color scheme is beautiful, but the sizing is just off. I have owned a few pairs of air max 90s before, and my size is always 7W or 6Y (24 cm). These are at least 1/2 size larger, and they do look bulkier too. Returning.
R I. - 25 Dec 2021
My granddaughter loved the sneakers but they were a size small. Have to return them, and get a size bigger. She loved the style and the color.. now she wants a pair in black …. Thanks