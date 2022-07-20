Skip to main content
      Breathe in that fresh air with this spacious, soft tee. It feels like a classic, with a slightly baggy fit. And when you're out enjoying the great outdoors, the lung-shaped graphic reminds you to stop, breathe and take in the scenery. This product is made from 100% sustainable materials, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibres. The blend is at least 10% recycled fibres or at least 10% organic cotton fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Summit White
      • Style: DQ1815-121

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'0" (183cm approx.)
      • Loose fit for a roomy feel

      How This Was Made

      • Combining recycled polyester and organic cotton creates a performance material that reduces carbon emissions, water and chemical inputs compared to blends made from virgin polyester and conventionally grown cotton.
      • Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      • Best T ever

        d3c17a14-1443-40b7-a67d-0eee47269b9e - 21 Jul 2022

        Best t-shirt I've purchased (ever). It's heavy duty but not hot, doesn't shrink and is extremely comfortable. I hike and camp a lot and this is perfect for any situation, whether I'm hiking in Yosemite or camping by a lake in IL. About to wear it out for a casual night because the stitching is great and not ironed on and the color doesn't fade. Better than any $100 T-shirt I've purchased. Well done Nike ACG!