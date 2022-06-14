What to Wear Running in Different Temperatures

Depending on where you live, you may be used to a winter temperature of 4 degrees Celsius (ºC) dropping all the way to -7ºC or below.



The key for dressing for a winter run is layers. Layers, layers, layers! Wearing base layers can allow you to efficiently adapt to the changing temperature of your body and the environment. You will be able to regulate yourself in the environment to enable optimal activity. Here's a quick guide to layering.



A quick rule of thumb for layering in colder climates is to dress 5ºC to 10ºC warmer than the outside temperature. There are outliers to this rule: If you are naturally warmer and heat up quickly during exercise, factor this in.



Base Layer

A good base layer is essential for comfort and performance and sets you up for successful running in cold weather. The ideal base layer allows you to add extra layers without overheating but also works on its own so you can remove extra layers if things change mid-run.



When picking your base layer, breathability and moisture-wicking are a must. Nike's Dri-FIT Technology and targeted ventilation help keep sweat and rain away from your skin.



Mid Layer

This layer is responsible for trapping heat between itself and the base layer. The primary purpose is insulation.



When choosing your mid layer, don't forget to consider rain, wind or snow, which can make it feel colder than the forecast. A proper mid layer can be added to your base layer or worn by itself. When the temperature starts to dip below 4ºC, you'll want to wear multiple mid layers to provide better insulation.



Outer Layer

Outer layers are essential for blocking the forces of the environment. Wind, rain, snow—all the weather patterns you might expect when it gets cold. An outer layer becomes a necessity when the weather starts dropping below freezing (0ºC). It's time to let the weather know you're not messing around. You need good insulation paired with a lightweight fabric to help keep you comfortable.



Gloves

Wearing gloves in cold weather reduces heat loss through insulation. When your hands are exposed to the cold, heat loss occurs from radiation. Even if your body is well-covered, exposed hands can have a significant effect on your temperature.



Running gloves are sometimes overlooked when it's above freezing but they can eliminate the need for unnecessary layers. Our gloves feature Dri-FIT Technology to provide warmth and protection without extra weight. They also feature silicone fingertips for touch screens (so you don't have to take your gloves off every time you check your pace in the Nike Run Club App). Our running beanies provide the same Dri-FIT Technology to keep your head and ears warm.



Running Shoes and Socks

Don't forget about the most integral part of running—your feet! Not only do your shoes need to provide warmth, they need to shield you from the elements and also provide traction to battle slick surfaces. Your socks need to be breathable and able to wick sweat away from the skin to prevent heat loss through evaporation.



Nike Shield technology offers protection from the elements with water-repellent materials, enhanced traction and 360-degree reflective-design details.



You may be tempted to wear fleece or wool socks to keep your feet warm. But these materials are poor at regulating perspiration, constrict blood flow and absorb moisture. Nike Training socks are made with zonal cushioning to keep your feet comfortable with every step. They're made from temperature-adapting yarns to help keep you warm while wicking sweat away during exercise.