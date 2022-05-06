What Is Pre-workout—And Is It Worth Trying?

If you're someone who's looking to maximise your workout, you may have tried—or are curious about trying—the supplement, pre-workout. But what is it, and what does it do?

There is no formal definition of pre-workout, says Dana Angelo White, MS, RD, ATC, of Dana White Nutrition. "Pre-workout has become a trendy term used to describe dietary supplements marketed to promote performance during exercise", she says, adding that a few other claims associated with pre-workout products include increased energy levels, improved circulation and better focus.

Typically sold in powder form and designed to be mixed with water (but can also be found as canned beverages, shakes, capsules and bars), pre-workout supplements are likely to contain a blend of potential stamina-boosting substances including amino acids, creatine (an amino acid found naturally in muscle cells), beta alanine (a non-essential amino acid produced in the liver that naturally occurs in meat), caffeine and nitric oxide precursors, says Sharon Gam, PhD, CSCS, ACE-HC.

"Even though you could buy each of those ingredients separately, pre-workout supplements claim that the combination of ingredients provides better effects than each would on its own", she says.

While these products are generally targeted for tough endurance-related workouts, those who exercise at a more moderate intensity may feel like they need an extra dose of energy to gear up for their workout, too, says Gam.

Along with giving the body a boost before sweating it out, other touted benefits include increased muscle power and reaction time, as well as a quicker recovery period. As is the case with all supplements, though, make sure you consult with your doctor before taking pre-workout—especially since some ingredients may interact with prescription and over-the-counter medications.