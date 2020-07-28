Reach Your Goals with Daily Rituals

To craft these daily rituals, start by setting aside 10 minutes in the morning and at night. What you do during that time should be simple and enjoyable, and most importantly, help support your "why". It may be that you already have a solid routine to begin and end each day, and you just need to tweak or add one thing to better align it to your goals.



For example, if general well-being and improved performance at work are your "whys", each morning you may hydrate, meditate for a few minutes, immediately lace up those running shoes or tap into one of our mini-classes for a quick yoga flow. Each evening, you might take a moment to chill with your favourite music, foam roll, pause to reflect on what went right during the day and make a game plan for tomorrow. Micro-nudges like these may not seem significant at first, but over time they'll compound and positively shape everything you do.



Whether you're beginning these habits from scratch or honing your current routine, give yourself a gut-check on whether your rituals support your goals. Ask yourself: Is my routine helping me to win my morning? And am I unwinding in the evening in a way that keeps me on track?