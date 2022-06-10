The Benefits of Stress and Anxiety—and How to Unlock Them, According to Dr Chloe Carmichael

Most of us see stress and anxiety as problems to be solved. But according to clinical psychologist Chloe Carmichael, PhD, these mind-body responses are Mother Nature's way of giving us the energy boost we need to be not only productive, but also successful. In this episode, Dr Chloe (as she's known to her clients) joins Trained host Ryan Flaherty, Nike Senior Director of Performance, to discuss how being a yoga instructor in New York City inspired her counselling career, as well as the differences between stress and anxiety—then explains why high achievers will always experience both. The best part: We all get a mini therapy session packed with specific, try-it-now techniques to turn nervous, paralysing energy into non-stop forward momentum.