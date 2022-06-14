Does Nike Make Moisture-Wicking Shirts?

Does Nike Make Moisture-Wicking Tops?
Get to know the technology behind Nike's sweat-wicking tops, which can help you perform at your best by staying dry, cool and comfortable.
If you want to stay cool and comfortable in your activewear, moisture-wicking apparel can offer an added advantage when the temperatures (or intensity) heat up. Moisture-wicking fabric, such as Dri-FIT, pulls sweat away from your skin and transports it to the outer layer of the fibres where it can evaporate. This technology works well in just about any kind of clothing, from T-shirts to sweatshirts to leggings. The Dri-FIT result? Your body stays dry so you can focus on your game. Here's how it can help for all sorts of workouts.
Nike's Moisture-Wicking Technology
Whether you're looking for shorts, tanks, socks or leggings, you'll be able to find items constructed with advanced Nike technology, which can keep your body dry and comfortable. Nike's moisture-wicking Dri-FIT tops are especially popular and are available in a wide range of styles and work for a variety of activities. As you begin your search, you'll discover a range of advanced technology for top-level performance. These are:
- Nike Dri-FIT: an innovative polyester fabric with high-performing microfibre construction. The Dri-FIT fabric supports the body's natural cooling system by wicking away sweat and dispersing it across the fabric's surface to evaporate faster.
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV: fabric that combines moisture-wicking Dri-FIT with advanced engineering and features. These all aim to help combat the elements and stay dry, comfortable and focused.
- Nike Dri-FIT Vapor: performance fabric engineered to seamlessly feature lightweight cooling, reduced cling and precision fit.
And there's no need to worry about the durability of the sweat-wicking properties of Nike Dri-FIT tops and other clothing—they tend to be permanent for the life of the garment.
Nike Moisture-Wicking Tops
It's time to retire your cotton T-shirts and up your game with moisture-wicking workout T-shirts. These types of tops can be worn as a base layer or worn on their own. These sport tops can be quarter-zip or full-zip, long-sleeve or short-sleeve. Just make sure the Nike Dri-FIT fabric is close-fitting to optimise the sweat-wicking properties.
Cool-Weather Sports and Day Hikes
Consider a quick-drying Nike ACG long-sleeve half-zip or hoodie for cooler temperatures. Designed for breathability in all conditions, this gear is made from at least 75 percent recycled polyester fibres. These tops serve as the perfect base layer for cold-weather sports or as a stand-alone top for hikes in cool temperatures.
Gym Training
Need professional-grade training apparel for the gym? Nike Pro women's cropped tanks can work to keep you dry and moving freely during high-heat workouts and competitions. And the tops' built-in shelf bra provides soft support as you move through yoga, Pilates or functional fitness training.
For men, Nike Pro short-sleeve tops keep air flowing through whatever extreme conditions you throw at it. The lightweight, sweat-wicking properties of this Nike men's design provides advanced cooling with a combination of recycled polyester and organic cotton fibres.
Running
Heading out for a run on the road or on the trail? Nike moisture-wicking tops can keep you sweat-free as you stack up the miles. Opt for a versatile long-sleeve training top, which not only keeps you dry, but also provides an anti-odour finish to stay fresh. And the tops in the Nike Trail Collection are made with durability in mind. Each piece is made for layering with a design geared for both warm and cool conditions.
If you're just getting started at running, a basic short-sleeve miler top provides lightweight performance and mobility for the beginner runner. The top's shoulder seams are rolled back to allow your arms to move freely. A curved hem extends coverage at the back while hem vents keep you mobile.
Casual Everyday
For everyday wear, consider a moisture-wicking polo or casual T-shirt. You'll find street-ready styles made from sustainable materials in breathable designs that keep you cool and comfortable. Choose a T-shirt, tank or other style with a roomy feel and other comfort features like a ribbed neckband or a woven label.
Lastly, remember that there are other types of moisture-wicking clothing that aim to keep you dry. For instance, Nike Dri-FIT running socks can reduce blisters and discomfort. Nike Pro leggings made with Dri-FIT Technology are perfect for that sweaty indoor cycling class or hot yoga. And Dri-FIT shorts, which wick away moisture, are the perfect go-to sportswear for indoor or outdoor activities.
To keep your moisture-wicking apparel in top condition and the perfect fit, remember to read the care labels on the clothing and follow cleaning instructions. In general, no special care of these high-quality garments is required. You'll usually just need to wash your gear in cold water and avoid using bleach. Whatever workout you have on deck, Nike sweat-wicking technology can help you stay dry so you can focus on crushing your next sweat sesh.