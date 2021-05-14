5 Tips for Managing Food Cravings, According to Experts

Coaching
Manage Cravings Like a Pro
This is not a "give up sweet and salty foods" article. It is a "handle temptation in real time, so you can give in (or not) with intent" one.
1. Chocolate
2. Ice cream
3. Chips
4. Pizza
5. Cookies
If reading this list just made your mouth water and stomach growl, you're so predictable: These are some of the most commonly craved foods, according to recent surveys.
But what is a craving exactly, and where does it stem from? Let's get into the greasy details.
Understanding the Urge
Put simply, a dietary craving is a sudden or nagging need to eat something, and often a whole lot of that something. And it typically involves food that your personal trainer/coach/doctor might raise an eyebrow at. Cravings often happen when you're hungry and thus your blood sugar and energy levels are low—a recipe for eating on impulse, says Katherine Haysbert, a certified nutrition consultant and certified natural chef. But cravings can also strike when you're stuffed. (Have you ever inhaled a giant chocolate chip cookie after gorging yourself on a soup-salad-sandwich combo? Thought so.)
Giving into a craving may make you feel out of control because, in a way, you are. Our bodies have a hedonic, or pleasure-seeking, system. It works alongside your appetite to drive decisions about what you eat based on the "reward" a particular food might deliver, explains Krista Scott-Dixon, PhD, the director of curriculum at Precision Nutrition.
"Cravings often happen when you're hungry and thus your blood sugar and energy levels are low—a recipe for eating on impulse".
Katherine Haysbert
Certified Nutrition Consultant
Although cravings can be rooted in a physiological need for nourishment—like when you skip breakfast and a few hours later you're practically drooling at the sight of a club sandwich—most cravings are psychologically connected to what Scott-Dixon likes to call the "emotional anaesthetic", or comfort, that some foods can provide. In other words, sure, that cookie's so good it's blowing your mind—but it might also remind you of baking cookies as a kid, giving you a sweet hit of nostalgia.
Why We Crave Crap
Wondering why you never seem to lust for carrots or almonds, even if you're a pretty healthy eater? (And if you do, mad props.) Aside from the comfort food factor, cravings often present themselves when we're out of homeostasis (essentially, balance), so we tend to reach for carbohydrate-rich foods for a quick energy fix, says Haysbert. But if you've ever torn through a chocolate bar or a basket of chips and fallen right back into hangry mode shortly after, you know that fix doesn't last.
On top of that, it may leave you feeling guilty as a result of the clash between your wanting and liking systems, says Scott-Dixon. Sometimes you want a food, then when you eat it, it falls short of your expectations, and your brain doesn't register your reward as, well, a reward. Avoiding that conflict is one way to give in to only the cravings that'll make you feel better, not worse.
To learn how to do that—plus other expert-backed ways to manage those get-in-my-belly feelings—keep reading.
01. Eat well as often as possible.
When we face frequent cravings, it's often our body communicating, "I don't feel like I have what I need right now". When that happens, have a real-talk moment with yourself to determine the sensation. You could be experiencing big nutritional gaps that are tricking your body into believing it frantically needs this or that to survive, says Haysbert. Focus on a balanced diet of carbs, healthy fats and protein, with most of your meals centred around whole or minimally processed foods, and consider working with a nutritionist if you're still struggling with constant temptation.
02. Get more sleep.
Zs are a master metabolic regulator, says Scott-Dixon. According to some research, insufficient sleep can ramp up activity in that greedy hedonic system, which can increase your drive to eat and sometimes overeat. Aim for adequate shut-eye (at least 7 hours per night, experts agree) to keep your metabolism humming along and lessen the likelihood of cravings.
03. Don't eat around the craving.
If you've ever held out on a yearning for crisps by first going for vegetable sticks and then pretzels, then finally giving in to the crisps, you know that you could have saved yourself some stress and calories had you just grabbed the crisps to begin with. This often happens, says Haysbert, because you were eating around the reward your brain was chasing. Skip the spiral by just going for the food you can't stop thinking about, but not without owning the following step …
04. Be real with yourself.
That whole wanting vs liking system? To navigate it, you have to get super honest about whether the food you're all heart eyes for is actually hitting the spot. To do that, slow down, fully taste what you're eating, and assess it in real time to see how it matches up to the high hopes you had, says Scott-Dixon. Try rating it: Is it a 4 or 5 out of 5, or closer to a 2 or 3? If the latter, maybe put down what's left and move on (and remember the moment for the future). If the former, heck, yeah, enjoy every bite. Remember that it is completely human—and self-loving!—to eat delicious foods, says Haysbert.
05. Broaden your diet.
On that note, restricting yourself by having lots of rules or off-limit foods and stressing over everything you eat might make you feel neither human nor self-loving—and can contribute to a rise in cravings, says Haysbert. Cravings come less frequently when we eat a diverse diet because our bodies are receiving a more satisfying range of nutrients from a variety of food sources, she says. It's also natural, she adds, to want things we've told ourselves we "can't" have. Shift your focus to all of the things you can have (think "grain bowl with loads of vegetables and protein" instead of "one protein and two sides"), and expand your options by trying new good-for-you foods, suggests Haysbert.
In case you need to hear it: A "diverse diet" doesn't mean eating the chocolate, ice cream, chips, pizza and cookies all in one sitting. Though if you did, the stomach ache that ensues might make you never crave those foods again …
Words: Brooke Slade
Illustration: Davide Bonazzi
Take It Further
For more expert-backed guidance on nutrition, as well as mindset, movement, recovery and sleep, check out the Nike Training Club App.
Take It Further
For more expert-backed guidance on nutrition, as well as mindset, movement, recovery and sleep, check out the Nike Training Club App.