Getting More Out of Every Run

Focusing on your "why", or your purpose for running, is far more motivating than thinking only about how far or how fast you'll go, says Bennett. What's more, each time you run and serve that purpose, that's a reason to congratulate yourself.



Knowing your "why" is also key in developing your mental toughness, or how much you're willing to endure in pursuit of a running goal. After all, just as your muscles have to work to push your limits and keep you going when things get tough, your mental endurance is vital too. Reminding yourself of your running "why" is a good way to boost that inner strength.



Most importantly, running with a purpose can make a run more fun. "Running should remind you that you're vital and alive", says Bennett. "We're supposed to enjoy running; we're choosing to do it". That can be tough when you're looking down at the tiny screen of your GPS watch every few seconds.



That doesn't mean you have to ditch the numbers. Bennett's suggestion: "Try adding some other metric to measure the success of a run". Did you make it up a killer hill in your neighbourhood for the first time? Did you come up with a great idea for a work project? Did you see an incredible sunrise? "None of these things has anything to do with how far or fast you ran", Bennett says, "but they're all amazing, and that's the most powerful aspect of running".