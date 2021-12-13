Trained Podcast: Own Your Self-Care With Dr MC

Coaching

Self-care isn't just about pampering yourself, it's also about prioritising all your needs—body, mind and soul. Dr MC tells us how.

Last updated: December 16, 2021
2 min read
What Self-Care Is and How to Practise it, According to Dr Theresa Melito-Conners

Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.

Bath bombs and face masks may feel great in the moment, but they only scratch the surface of self-care. People have body, mind and soul needs they aren't even aware of, says Theresa Melito-Conners, PhD, and it's time we showed up for them. She discovered self-care after nearly burning out at a job, went on to get her doctorate in it, then launched the website 'Dr MC's Self-Care Cabaret'. On this episode, she gives host Jaclyn Byrer a peek behind the curtain at 10 things that are essential to boosting our own wellness and happiness. She also gets honest about creating boundaries between our work and our personal lives and how to set up the next generation for self-care success. Bonus: Dr MC leads us on one of her famous guided meditations, so you can feel for yourself how even the simplest changes can make a big impact.

"It's OK to start small. And if you make one little shift or one little tweak, over time that can actually have a big impact".

Theresa Melito-Conners
PhD, self-care expert and founder of Dr MC's Self-Care Cabaret

Listen Now

Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Jaclyn at trained@nike.com and she'll see what she can do.

Related Stories

Rower Arshay Cooper on How Sports Help Overcome Adversity

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Heal Through Sport With Arshay Cooper

How to Achieve Goals and Inspire Others, According to Shalane Flanagan

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Hit Your Goals with Shalane Flanagan

What Burnout Is and How to Prevent it, According to Dr Christina Maslach

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Battle Burnout With Dr Christina Maslach

Sport Psychologist Jim Taylor on How to Keep Your Kids Playing

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Raise Athletes Right With Dr Jim Taylor

What It Really Means to Live Your Best Life, According to AARMY Co-founder Angela Manuel-Davis

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Ground Yourself in Purpose with Angela Manuel Davis