Keep it simple and delicious during the week with a superfood day starter that loves variation. Packed with energy and nutrients, this easy recipe is ready to power you up.



Chia seeds are small but mighty, an unassuming superfood that's chock-full of nutrients to help you power through a run or refuel after a strength workout. Make one big batch of these vegan, naturally sweetened Chia Berry Bowls to portion out Monday to Friday and you'll score an extra 15 minutes each morning.