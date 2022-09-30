Here's Why Running in Cold Weather Can Cause Chest Pain

Chest pain in cold weather is usually linked to cold air, said Jason Womack, MD, chief of the division of sports medicine at Rutgers University, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. "Cold air in particular can cause inflammation in the airways and cause hyperreactivity", he said. Meaning, your airways can spasm, making it hard to breathe normally.

Not only does cold air cause inflammation and irritation of the airways, it also causes them to narrow, which then leads to chest pain, said Glenn VanOtteren, MD, division chief of pulmonology at Spectrum Health. "It's sort of like an asthma attack in someone who might not otherwise have asthma", he said.

Womack also noted that cold weather can exacerbate or spark symptoms in people who have asthma. To make things worse, cold air is often dry, which can cause heightened irritation and inflammation, VanOtteren said.

"Any exercise that exposes you to cold or dry air is more likely to cause the asthma-type constriction", said Tracy Zaslow, MD, primary care sports medicine specialist at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.

It's important to point out that cold weather is also a risk factor for heart attack—it causes your blood vessels to tighten, decreasing the amount of blood flow to your heart and increasing your risk of heart attack, said Nicholas Anastasio, MD, a board-certified physician at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore. If you develop symptoms such as shortness of breath, dizziness, lightheadedness or pain radiating down your arm, along with your chest pain (and especially if it gets worse with exercise) it's crucial to immediately go to the nearest emergency room.