Can Weightlifting Stunt Growth? Experts Explain

While the research-based answer to "Can weightlifting stunt growth?" is a resounding no, that doesn't mean the activity is free from risk. Like any exercise, it's possible for participants to become injured, especially if performing the move incorrectly.

That's why it's crucial to provide effective supervision and guidance on proper form, Mack said, and that means individualised training programmes. While that's not always possible—for example, an entire football or swimming team may all be in the school weight room at once—she believes that doing as much one-on-one training time at the start of a weightlifting endeavour can pay off in the long run.

"At the secondary school where I provide strength training, I often find that if we spend a lot of individualised time with schoolchildren when they first start at the school, they are proficient with most exercises and weights to use by their final years", she said.

Another tip: make sure a training programme follows that "age-appropriate" designation suggested by the NSCA, according to Rocky Snyder, CSCS

"Some online programmes are designed for youth by simply taking adult programmes and re-purposing them, but this is a problem", he said. "An adolescent body is different from that of a mature adult. Motor control, flexibility, existing strength levels, hormonal changes, and mental and physical maturity levels are just some key elements to consider when developing a comprehensive programme for youth athletes".

He recommended that athletes, parents, coaches and anyone in the athlete's support system look at the NCSA infographic on youth resistance training, which outlines strategies to get started and stay safe. These range from beginning with relatively light loads and always focusing on correct technique to gradually increasing resistance by 5 to 10% as strength improves, and optimising performance and recovery with healthy nutrition, proper hydration and adequate sleep.

"What I've seen is that strength training is wonderful for their confidence", Mack said. "That's true in the short term, but also in future years of university and adulthood".

Words by Elizabeth Millard