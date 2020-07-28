Heart-Healthy Baked Salmon and Quinoa Bowl

By Nike Training
Fuel and recover from workouts with this heart-healthy recipe.
This simple salmon-and-quinoa bowl delivers nutrient-dense power in a tasty, quick meal you can make anytime.
There may be lots of fish in the sea, but salmon is a top choice for athletes. Not only does salmon deliver ample protein for building and repairing muscle, it's also one of the richest natural sources of heart-healthy omega-3s. This dish, which combines the fatty fish with fresh veggies and sprouted quinoa, is a solid way to fuel a few hours before or immediately after your workout. Plus, with a few smart hacks, you can have it on the table in about 30 minutes.
How to Make It: Baked Salmon Grain Bowl
Servings: 1
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
For the salmon:
110–170g salmon fillet
Sea salt and pepper
1 lime, sliced
For the grain salad:
14g coconut oil
370g cooked sprouted quinoa
110g sugar snap peas, sliced
85g green beans, sliced
2 spring onions, sliced
50g cherry tomatoes, halved
30g walnuts, toasted and chopped
½ avocado, sliced
2g red pepper flakes
1 lime, juiced
Method
For the salmon:
For the grain salad: