Avec sa coupe décontractée, son look sportif rétro et son amorti Air visible, la Nike Air Max SC apporte une touche tendance à toutes vos tenues. Le riche mélange de matières crée un effet de profondeur tout en offrant résistance et légèreté au quotidien.
AmandaC - 31 août 2022
These shoes run HUGE!! I always wear a 8.5 in Nike, got them and thought they were mens shoes! I am exchanging for a 7.5 and hope they work! Order a whole size down! So disappointing and shipping took forever. Have not had this experience with Nike so I’m hoping the exchange comes quickly.
AlexandriaB519695919 - 31 août 2022
I was so excited when these came in - they are SO comfortable, look better in person and I can see these will be a great, everyday shoe. It runs true to size for me. Very happy!
7136210445 - 01 juil. 2022
These shoes are comfortable! I would recommend sizing up half a size if you don’t want your toes squished. I usually wear a 6 but I got a 6.5 and they fit perfectly. Overall good purchase.