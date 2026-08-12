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Blue Sports Bras

(18)
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
€ 42,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
€ 37,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Mesh Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Mesh Sports Bra
€ 74,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
€ 54,99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Light-Support Sports Bra Tank
Nike Zenvy
Women's Light-Support Sports Bra Tank
€ 59,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
€ 34,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
€ 64,99
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
€ 44,99
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
€ 39,99
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
€ 54,99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy
Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
€ 59,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
€ 64,99
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
€ 37,99
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Plunge Bra
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Plunge Bra
€ 64,99
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Convertible Bandeau Bra
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Convertible Bandeau Bra
€ 64,99
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Open-Scoop Bra
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Open-Scoop Bra
€ 69,99
Nike Rival
Nike Rival Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Rival
Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
30% off

Blue sports bras: uncompromising comfort

Stay in control of your workout with blue sports bras from Nike. Whether you need light support and comfort or a locked-in feeling for high-impact sports, we have you covered. Expect smooth silhouettes and bold tones, all branded with the Nike Swoosh as a mark of our premium quality.


At Nike, we believe support shouldn't sacrifice versatility. That's why you'll find navy-blue sports bras with convertible straps that allow you to wear them your way. Stretchy fabrics contour to your body for a barely-there feel. Meanwhile, our stretchy materials make our sports bras super-easy to take off and on, so you don't have to stress about getting ready for your workout. Meanwhile, underbust bands keep everything in place as you move, so you don't have to worry about rolling or pinching.


Heading to an intense workout? Stay dry and comfortable throughout your workout with our light-blue sports bras featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric moves sweat away from your skin and spreads it evenly across the fabric, so it dries faster. Look out for designs with a super-soft inner mesh that allows air to circulate around your body. Meanwhile, lightweight and breathable designs keep you comfortable and supported. No matter which style you choose, you can expect high-performance materials that flex with you and recover their shape—so you stay comfortable from one training session to the next.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose blue sports bras with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.