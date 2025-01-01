Pink hoodies: stand out from the crowd
At Nike, we believe that everyone performs at their best when they feel their best. And to get there, you need the right gear. We've got pink hoodies and sweatshirts in every shade and style, whether you're after something oversized and bold or slim-fitting and soft.
It's not all about looks—our pink hoodies are designed to perform. Nike Therma-FIT technology helps you stay at the perfect temperature throughout your session. And Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your body, where it can evaporate fast. Lightweight materials won't weigh you down, so you can stay focused on your training.
Opt for Nike pink sweatshirts and hoodies with elasticated cuffs for a snug fit. Or choose styles with pockets to keep your hands cosy. Meanwhile, zip-up pockets are perfect for keeping your valuables safe when you're pushing your limits.